Mahira Khan Speaks Up About Relationship with Her Ex – Husband

Pakistani showbiz diva Mahira Khan speaks up about her relationship with her former husband. The Humsafar star talks about the support and bond she maintains with Ali’s family and how they help her raise Azlan.

Mahira Khan has won the hearts of her fans not only in dramas but also in blockbuster movies like Bol, Bin Roye, Ho Man Jahan, and Superstar. Recently, she made a comeback on our television screens after a long break in the drama serial Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay, written by Umera Ahmed.

Recently, she gave an interview to Fuchsia Magazine. The actress talks about her life as well as her relationship with her ex-husband and in-laws.

“I think that Azlan’s father and their family and my family, we are on the same page when it comes to Azlan,” Mahira said. “I’m very close to them, even now as I have grown up in their house. It takes work, it takes swallowing your pride at times, it takes trying to understand the other person. and for your child’s sake, you do it.”

Mahira added, “If you’re lucky that people from both sides are good and looking at the child’s well-being and true happiness, then you forget the bitterness.”

Check our the interview here!