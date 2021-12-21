Mahira Khan talks about her positive relationship with her ex-husband

Pakistani diva and well-known actress Mahira Khan recently opened up about her positive and sweet relationship with her ex-husband and how they still respect each other as they don’t grudge.

Talking about her relationship with her husband, Mahira Khan said, “I think that Azlan’s father and their family and my family, we are on the same page when it comes to Azlan and even when it comes to me, I’m very close to them, even now as I have grown up in their house. It takes work, it takes swallowing your pride at times, it takes trying to understand the other person. and for your child’s sake, you do it.

She added, “and if you’re lucky that people from both sides are good and looking at the child’s well-being and true happiness, then you forget the bitterness.”

Read more. Mahira Khan celebrates 37th birthday

Mahira met Ali Askari in 2006 in Los Angeles and married him in 2007, after eight years of marriage Mahira split up with her ex-husband, Ali Askari in 2015. They also have a son together named Azlan Askari.

The former husband of Mahira has stayed away from the media. Following his divorce from the Raess actress, he has hardly been seen.

Mahira Khan is a leading actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry, she showed her acting skills in the Bollywood industry as well. She has a huge fan following in short, but she is a star of our industry.