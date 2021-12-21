Mahira Khan talks about her positive relationship with her ex-husband
Pakistani diva and well-known actress Mahira Khan recently opened up about her positive and sweet relationship with her ex-husband and how they still respect each other as they don’t grudge.
Talking about her relationship with her husband, Mahira Khan said, “I think that Azlan’s father and their family and my family, we are on the same page when it comes to Azlan and even when it comes to me, I’m very close to them, even now as I have grown up in their house. It takes work, it takes swallowing your pride at times, it takes trying to understand the other person. and for your child’s sake, you do it.
She added, “and if you’re lucky that people from both sides are good and looking at the child’s well-being and true happiness, then you forget the bitterness.”
Read more. Mahira Khan celebrates 37th birthday
Mahira met Ali Askari in 2006 in Los Angeles and married him in 2007, after eight years of marriage Mahira split up with her ex-husband, Ali Askari in 2015. They also have a son together named Azlan Askari.
The former husband of Mahira has stayed away from the media. Following his divorce from the Raess actress, he has hardly been seen.
Mahira Khan is a leading actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry, she showed her acting skills in the Bollywood industry as well. She has a huge fan following in short, but she is a star of our industry.
Read More
Athiya Shetty says she was body shamed as teenager
Athiya Shetty, an actress, spoke up about her experience with body shaming....
Top 4 viral dance videos of Hareem Shah you'd love to watch!
Hareem Shah, known by her stage name Drama Queen, is a Pakistani...
Zahid Ahmed talks about mental health, ‘Same as cancer if not worse’
In an Instagram post, actor Zahid Ahmed discussed the significance of mental...
Syra Yousuf shares a picture with her sister who just looks like Syra!
Syra Yousuf, the stunning diva of Pakistan’s showbiz industry shared a picture...
Disha Patani prepares to perform her own stunts
Actress Disha Patani is ready to conclude the year 2021 on a...