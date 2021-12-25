Malaika Arora Looks Stunning in Black Dress

Malaika Arora has always mesmerized her fans with her glamorous looks. From chic gym wear to stunning gowns for red carpets to when papped on the street; she is always looking top-notch. Malaika recently shared some photos on her Instagram account wearing a classy black gown with a thigh-high slit from John Paul Ataker, the actress is stunning as ever in the look.

According to the website of John Paul Ataker, it is a ‘long dress faux leather straps draped shape fitted silhouette back zipper and hook closure’, basically called as a “stretch velvet and leatherette long dress”

Fans really loved her look and dropped heart and fire on the post. Malaika has been recently impressing fans with her tasteful fashion statement. From satin slip dresses to cute short skirts or even blingy outfits; her fashion game is soaring high each day.