Malaika Arora raises the temperature in a leopard print bodycon
Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, who is popularly known for her toned body and fitness freakiness, recently turned up the heat with her latest Instagram post. In photos shared by the beautiful actress, she can be seen flaunting her toned curves.
On Instagram, the 48-year-old actress shared her sizzling pictures in a leopard print bodycon dress along with a golden neck and earpiece.
Have a look:
View this post on Instagram
Previously, the Munni Badnaam dancer was on vacation in the Maldives with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and shared some Instgaram reels from her trip.
View this post on Instagram
