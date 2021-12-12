Malaika Arora raises the temperature in a leopard print bodycon

Web Desk BOL News

12th Dec, 2021. 10:29 pm

Malaika Arora raises the temperature in a leopard print bodycon

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, who is popularly known for her toned body and fitness freakiness, recently turned up the heat with her latest Instagram post. In photos shared by the beautiful actress, she can be seen flaunting her toned curves.

On Instagram, the 48-year-old actress shared her sizzling pictures in a leopard print bodycon dress along with a golden neck and earpiece.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Previously, the Munni Badnaam dancer was on vacation in the Maldives with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and shared some Instgaram reels from her trip.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Read More

11 hours ago
Karan Johar released teaser for his new reality talent show 'Hunarbaaz'

Bollywood acclaimed director, Karan Johar is going to serve as a judge...
11 hours ago
Camila Cabello shares how "Cinderella" helped her overcome mental health issues

Camilla Cabello, the award-winning singer, and songwriter, recently opened up about her...
12 hours ago
Olivia Rodrigo is over the moon after 'Sour Tour' tickets sold out

Olivia Rodrigo, an award-winning singer, and songwriter, recently expressed her delight at...
12 hours ago
BTS win Asia's most prestigious music awards in Hong Kong

BTS was the big winner at the Mnet Asian Music Accolades in...
12 hours ago
Amitabh Bachchan rents out his house to Kriti Sanon

Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bacchan rented his Andheri apartment for 10 lakh...
13 hours ago
Alizeh Shah falls down during the ramp walk!

Alizeh Shah accidentally slipped and fell down after giving a power-packed dance...