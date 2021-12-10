Malala Yousafzai sends wishes to newly-wed Katrina and Vicky

Web Desk BOL News

10th Dec, 2021. 08:17 pm
Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai, often referred to mononymously as Malala, is a Pakistani activist for female education and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate. She is also the world’s youngest Nobel Prize laureate, and second Pakistani.

Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel Laureate and advocate for women’s education rights, has congratulated Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on their wedding.

On Thursday, Katrina and Vicky married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. With a touching caption, the couple posted lovely photos from the wedding festivities.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Malala wished the couple by commenting under the Dhoom 3 star’s post followed by heart emojis.

