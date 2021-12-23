Mansha Pasha feels ‘lucky’ to have Jibran Nasir as her best friend; here’s why!

Talented actress Mansha Pasha and hubby Jibran Nasir are giving major couple goals since they got hitched in a private Nikkah ceremony.

Celebrating two beautiful years with the love of her life, Mansha Pasha pens a heartwarming note on the day she exchanged rings with Jibran Nasir in 2019.

The Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida star also posted an adorable picture from her beautiful memories on Instagram. “Two years to this day. No matter the ups and downs, I feel lucky to have my best friend, the one who defies the norms, has the courage to truly listen and to understand the other person, by my side. Love is a small word for the enormity of my emotions. May Allah guide us and keep our union. Ameen.”

The lovebirds have always been very vocal about supporting one another. Earlier, the actress shared how the couple fell in love.

“It just happened. We were good friends and after some time we developed an understanding. Both of us were into it, so it happened,” Mansha had put it simply. Talking about what specific traits of the social activist pulled the actor towards Jibran, she revealed that while there are many, one, in particular, triumphed all. ” He (Nasir) doesn’t make false promises. This is very important to me. By the grace of God, whatever he has promised me as of yet he has fulfilled it,” the star exclaimed.

Additionally, Jibran has also been very much supportive of her career. “He’s very supportive, Alhamdulilah. In fact, we are always discussing prospective projects for me. A lot of times he wants me to take up everything. I eventually have to stop him,” she added. “All in all he is very supportive. He enjoys it. The stuff he is unable to see, he ends up listening about it from me.”

Both Mansha and Jibran announced their engagement in 2019 and got married in a small nikkah ceremony among their loved ones.

