Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger finally divorced after 10 years of separation
Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger are officially divorced, after more than ten years of their very public break-up.
The court signed off on their final judgment in December 2021, we can confirm that the former couple is divorced.
Read more: Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger feeling fantastic after second heart surgery
The property deal is confidential, according to sources that originally broke the news, although it was very evenly split.
After 25 years of marriage, the former first lady of California has filed for divorce from Arnold Schwarzenegger. The power couple has four children together, despite their estrangement.
Shriver cited “irreconcilable disagreements” as the cause for the breakup, but as everyone with brain cells knows, those two small words have even more meaning than normal.
Read more: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Angelina Jolie donate $1 million in battle against COVID 19
Shriver is seeking spousal support and shared custody of their minor children, 17-year-old Patrick and 13-year-old Christopher, in a petition filed today in Los Angeles Superior Court. There was reportedly no prenuptial agreement. Therefore, the couple’s assets will be divided equally, according to California law.
Read More
Chanel found its new global CEO
On Tuesday, Chanel picked Leena Nair. She was a former Unilever executive,...
Kamiar Rokni held a solo show to commemorate completing 20 years in fashion
The elegant crowd gathered beneath the cool Lahore night sky glistened. This...
Britney Spears calls it quits to the music industry
Family is expected to love you and care for you when you...
Sunita Marshall enjoys family vacation in Sri Lanka, see photos
Sunita Marshall, a Pakistani actor, and model is enjoying her vacation with...