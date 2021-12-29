Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger finally divorced after 10 years of separation

Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger are officially divorced, after more than ten years of their very public break-up.

The court signed off on their final judgment in December 2021, we can confirm that the former couple is divorced.

The property deal is confidential, according to sources that originally broke the news, although it was very evenly split.

After 25 years of marriage, the former first lady of California has filed for divorce from Arnold Schwarzenegger. The power couple has four children together, despite their estrangement.

Shriver cited “irreconcilable disagreements” as the cause for the breakup, but as everyone with brain cells knows, those two small words have even more meaning than normal.

Shriver is seeking spousal support and shared custody of their minor children, 17-year-old Patrick and 13-year-old Christopher, in a petition filed today in Los Angeles Superior Court. There was reportedly no prenuptial agreement. Therefore, the couple’s assets will be divided equally, according to California law.