Mariam Ansari danced her heart out at her wedding

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Dec, 2021. 06:11 pm
Mariam Ansari danced her heart out at her wedding

Mariam Ansari danced her heart out at her wedding

Pakistani actor Mariam Ansari officially tied the knot with Owais Khan, who is the son of cricketer Moin Khan, The couple married yesterday, December 22nd, in an intimate wedding ceremony along with family and friends. Their beautiful wedding moments are making the rounds on social media, and the couple looks lovely together on their Baraat.

A video of a bride at her wedding is going viral on social media in which Mariam can be seen dancing her heart out wearing a beautiful red lehenga, whereas her groom, Owais Khan, picked a black Kurta Shalwar with a matching prince coat.

Take a look:

Read more: Saboor Aly looks drop-dead gorgeous at Mariam and Owais wedding

Fellow celebrities, including Ramsha Khan, Sajal Aly, and Dananeer Mobeen were also spotted at Mariam’s wedding.

Saboor Aly along with fiance Ali Ansai was also spotted at her sister-in-law’s wedding and gave us major fashion goals as they burned the dance floor on fire with their steps.

Read More

1 min ago
Netizens mock Esra Bilgic's dancing routine in the latest Pakistani ad

Turkish actor Esra Bilgic once again contributed to a Pakistani project and...
57 mins ago
Hareem Shah reveals her favorite politicians in a recent interview

Famed TikToker and social media sensation Hareem Shah, who is popularly known...
1 hour ago
Sushmita Sen announces breakup with boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen has announced breakup with longtime boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sushmita Sen...
2 hours ago
Sarah Khan's latest adorable Insta story leaves fans swooning

Fan-favourite Sarah Khan shares a beautiful photo of baby Alyana in a...
2 hours ago
Instagram Recap: TOP 10 Hot and Sizzling Pictures of Sana Fakhar

Sana Fakhar is an internationally acclaimed star who is known as an actress...
2 hours ago
Noor Jehan is being remembered on her 21st death anniversary

Renowned cultural icon and one of the most legendary voices of Pakistan...