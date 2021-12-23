Mariam Ansari danced her heart out at her wedding

Pakistani actor Mariam Ansari officially tied the knot with Owais Khan, who is the son of cricketer Moin Khan, The couple married yesterday, December 22nd, in an intimate wedding ceremony along with family and friends. Their beautiful wedding moments are making the rounds on social media, and the couple looks lovely together on their Baraat.

A video of a bride at her wedding is going viral on social media in which Mariam can be seen dancing her heart out wearing a beautiful red lehenga, whereas her groom, Owais Khan, picked a black Kurta Shalwar with a matching prince coat.

Take a look:

Fellow celebrities, including Ramsha Khan, Sajal Aly, and Dananeer Mobeen were also spotted at Mariam’s wedding.

Saboor Aly along with fiance Ali Ansai was also spotted at her sister-in-law’s wedding and gave us major fashion goals as they burned the dance floor on fire with their steps.