Mathira opens up on her image and early career at an interview

Vj and model Mathira have always been in the spotlight for her bold words and her hyper-sexual image. This time she along with her sister addressed the rumors in an interview with Ahsan Khan.

Mathira explained that she didn’t grasp Urdu well in the early days of her profession. As the two moved from Zimbabwe in 2005. She recounted how she kept a cool and collected demeanor while callers made sexual comments on the phone.

Read more: Mathira finally replies to the leaked video scandal

The VJ spoke on how she was unaware of the process of image building in the early stages of her career.

Mathira recalled, “When I originally got the call for Lux, I was so unprepared that I walked out on the red carpet in my shorts and flip-flops, a bag draped over my shoulder.”

I was ushered to the side and instructed to put on a gown. I was shocked to learn that the gown, designed by Nomi Ansari, cost PKR 70,000. I said I couldn’t afford it and that my shorts would suffice. Then I was told that I didn’t have to pay anything. I didn’t have any direction.” she continued.

The host asked her whether her image was simply based on how people perceived her or if she had a hand in shaping it. “I am a crazy person,” Mathira said. I do whatever it is that I enjoy and makes me happy. I used to be a people pleaser, but then I realized that if you don’t love yourself, you won’t be able to love anyone else.”

Read more: “I did liposuction and I own it,” Mathira claps back at body shamers

Mathira addressed the plastic surgery rumor saying that it is not true. “If I had gotten any such work done, I would have owned up to them,” she added. “I’ve undergone liposuction and I’m proud of it.”