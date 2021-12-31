Mawra Hocane welcomes New Year 2022 with alluring pictures

Mawra Hocane, a beautiful actress of Pakistan’s showbiz industry welcomes New Year 2022 with full swing and just celebrates the New Year 2022 and wishes her fans on social media.

Turning to Instagram, the Sanam Teri Kasam star posted her pictures celebrating the New Year 2022 with a big bear and balloons.

“Clearly a grown up entering #2022 happy new year everyone. To more bear hugs, huggable humans & human sized bears!!!” Mawra captioned her post.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mawra Hocane (hussain) (@mawrellous)

Her fans and followers also wish her back in her picture’s comment section. Recently the actress crossed 7 million followers on Instagram.