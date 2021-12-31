Mawra Hocane welcomes New Year 2022 with alluring pictures

Web Desk BOL News

31st Dec, 2021. 11:55 pm
Mawra Hocane welcomes New Year 2022 with alluring pictures

Mawra Hocane welcomes New Year 2022 with alluring pictures

Mawra Hocane, a beautiful actress of Pakistan’s showbiz industry welcomes New Year 2022 with full swing and just celebrates the New Year 2022 and wishes her fans on social media.

Turning to Instagram, the Sanam Teri Kasam star posted her pictures celebrating the New Year 2022 with a big bear and balloons.

“Clearly a grown up entering #2022 happy new year everyone. To more bear hugs, huggable humans & human sized bears!!!” Mawra captioned her post.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mawra Hocane (hussain) (@mawrellous)

Her fans and followers also wish her back in her picture’s comment section. Recently the actress crossed 7 million followers on Instagram.

 

Read More

36 seconds ago
Sana Javed celebrates New Year’s Eve with Husband Umair Jaswal

Actress Sana Javed and Singer Umair Jaswal have a perfect bond and...
16 mins ago
Hadiqa Kiani talks about her character in ‘Dobara’

The famous singer broke the passé standards of the desi culture with...
31 mins ago
KL Rahul shares a glimpse of his precious moments of 2021 and Athiya Shetty is a part of it; WATCH

Today marks the last day of 2021. As we enter the New...
42 mins ago
2021 Recap: TOP 10 BOLD and BRAVE Pictures of Ayesha Omar

Ayesha Omar the charming actress from Pakistan is nothing less than being...
44 mins ago
Falak Shabbir droll over Sarah Khan’s latest pictures

The real-life cute couple of the Pakistani media industry Sarah and Falak...
47 mins ago
2021 Recap: TOP 10 BOLD and BRAVE Pictures of Mehvish Hayat

Mehwish Hayat the charming actress from Pakistan is nothing less than being...