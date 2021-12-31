Maya Ali all set to enter new chapter of year 2022 with a bright smile
Actress Maya Ali, who has groomed herself a lot with her sassy fashion sense and fitness journey, is saying goodbye to 2021 with a bundle of cherished moments she lived throughout the year.
Taking to Instagram, the Pehli Si Mohabbat star posted her 2021 photo dump. She is seen all smiling expressing her gratefulness for all the blessings she had in 2021.
“2021 you were amazingly beautiful. Alhamdulillah for everything,” she captioned the post.
The actress is hopeful for peace and blessings ahead of New Year 2022.
On the other hand, Maya has the ability to transform from an ordinary desi girl to someone out of everyone’s league. She always proved to be one of the top artists with an outstanding fashion sense.
She’s a famous actress known for her roles in both, dramas and big-budget films.
The actress has transformed from being waifish and skinny to lean and muscular. Her style, however, remains modest and laid-back, but much more mature.
Maya Ali’s career began as a Vj artist (video jockey) and she worked on several television channels. She has made her acting debut with a brief role in Dur-e-Shehwar. The actress received a lot of praise after performing in Aik Nayee Cinderella and Aun Zara. Her other popular dramas include Mera Naam Yousuf Hai, Diyar-e-Dil and Mann Mayal.
