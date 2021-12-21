Maya Ali named as the ‘most influential women’ in Filmfare awards

Where 2021 became a headache for a lot of people, there are people like Maya Ali who couldn’t have it better. Maya along with a few other celebrities, including Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir were invited in the Film fare awards in October. There, the actress was awarded for the best-rising star.

Read more: Maya Ali & Wahaj Ali To Star In Historical Drama, ‘Jo Bichar Jaye.’

The glitzy event was held in Dubai and had an all-star guest list from the film, music and the fashion industry from both Pakistan and India.

But that wasn’t all for her! After receiving the award Maya has been named as one of the Most Influential Women 2021 by the publication. Receiving the award has made the actress gratified and beholden.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

She said: “It’s an honor to be representing your country everyday on the screen but this feature in the Filmfare Middle East coffee table book is even more special,” Maya wrote, sharing the cover. “I want to thank all of you for your unflinching love and support.”

The fans celebrated her achievement in the comments section of the post and were all hearts.

Read more: Maya Ali radiate hotness in a Crimson Saree!

Maya is known and loved for playing lead roles in the most popular dramas and hit films and is one of the most followed actress in Pakistan.