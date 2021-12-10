Maya Ali & Wahaj Ali To Star In Historical Drama, ‘Jo Bichar Jaye.’

It looks like historically based dramas are dominating the Pakistani screens now with an other addition to it by the drama serial Jo Bichar Jaye. They sent out feelers for their historical drama with teasers that were silent but promised a gripping plot, which the trailer proved.

In the trailer we see, Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali will be star lead with Talha Chahour and Nadia Jameel in smaller roles. Based on true events, the historical drama appears to be set during the 1971 war, with clashes leading to Dhaka’s collapse. With animosity on both sides, our main characters will find themselves in the midst of a struggle, each fighting for a cause they believe in, albeit they may not always be on the right side of history.

In the trailer, Maya Ali appears to be a performer of sorts from East Pakistan who opposes the revolution and is seen accusing a man of being a murderer for instigating the revolt in one scene.

Jo Bichar Gaye is directed by Haissam Hussain and written by Ali Moeen, will be releasing on this Sunday. While the drama is expected to be dramatic, it is also expected to be heartbreaking, as most historical dramas are.