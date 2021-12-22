Meghan Markle; a witness in Prince Andrew’s sex case trail

Speculations are that Meghan, wife of Prince Harry can play a crucial part in Harry’s uncle Prince Andrew’s case.

“The Duchess of Sussex is someone we can trust to tell the truth,” said David Boies, the lawyer representing Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Who alleges she was forced to have sexual contact with Andrew as part of Jeffrey Epstein’s human trafficking operation.

After that, Boies went on to explain why Meghan might be deposed as part of the case. “For starters, she’s in the United States, so we have authority over her,” he explained.

“Two, she is someone who was definitely a close companion of Prince Andrew over a period of time and hence is in a position to perhaps have seen what he did,” he added.

“… And possibly if he hadn’t seen what he did, he would have heard about it.” She may have crucial knowledge, and she will certainly have some knowledge, as a result of her previous contact with him.”

“Three,” Boies continued, “she is someone we can trust to tell the truth.” She fills in all the boxes.”

The lawyer went on to say that while Meghan is one of the people he’s considering deposing, he hasn’t made up his mind yet.