Mehwish Hayat needs you to know that the real hero lies within us all
Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat shares a message for her fans about the upcoming new year with a short video of her singing “And Then A Hero Comes Along”.
“As another year comes to an end with a new one on the horizon. This is just a reminder for anyone who needs to hear it – the real hero lies within us all. We just need to acknowledge and realise the power that we hold within ourselves. Why look outside to find our hero when there is one inside of each one of us. Be your own hero today, tomorrow and always,” Hayat advised her fans.
The Punjab Nahi Jaongi actress could be seen singing the song beautifully in her mesmerizing voice that left the fans in awe.
Mehwish Hayat is considered one of the leading actresses of the Pakistani showbiz industry with successful projects like Actor-in-Law, Loadwedding, and Chhalawa on her credits.
