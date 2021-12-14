Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram faces criticism once again!
Pakistani actress and model, Minal Khan and her husband Ahsan Mohsin once again faced strong criticism for sharing a video in which the couple can be seen sharing a sweet moment as Minal kisses her husband Ahsan on his cheeks.
On Monday, the pair, who married in September, took to Instagram to post a boomerang video of themselves.
View this post on Instagram
The actress and Ahsan were in hot trouble within hours of the new upload because they pulled the netizens the wrong way.
The outrage came when Ahsan and Minal shared offensive images from their Maldives honeymoon. Minal’s clothing was deemed ‘unfit’ to share on social media by keyboard critics at the time.
Minal and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, a well-known showbiz industry couple who recently got married, are busy living most of their lives.
Read More
Taylor Swift gives a sneak peak into her 32nd birthday event
Taylor Swift celebrated her 32nd birthday with a blast with the HAIM...
2022 Critics Choice Awards: ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Belfast' lead in film nominations
The 27th Critics' Choice Awards nominations have been revealed. Steven Spielberg's West...
Priyanka Chopra praises Miss Universe ‘She’s very smart and gorgeous’
Priyanka Chopra, who won Miss World in 2000, expressed her delight at...
'Belfast' and 'Power of the Dog' top nominations for troubled Globes
Kenneth Branagh's childhood-inspired "Belfast" and Jane Campion's dark Western "The Power of...
Mira Rajput dazzles with lehenga and a heavy nose ring
Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's wife, occasionally models and has a large fan...