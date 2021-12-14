Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram faces criticism once again!

Pakistani actress and model, Minal Khan and her husband Ahsan Mohsin once again faced strong criticism for sharing a video in which the couple can be seen sharing a sweet moment as Minal kisses her husband Ahsan on his cheeks.

On Monday, the pair, who married in September, took to Instagram to post a boomerang video of themselves.

The actress and Ahsan were in hot trouble within hours of the new upload because they pulled the netizens the wrong way.

The outrage came when Ahsan and Minal shared offensive images from their Maldives honeymoon. Minal’s clothing was deemed ‘unfit’ to share on social media by keyboard critics at the time.

Minal and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, a well-known showbiz industry couple who recently got married, are busy living most of their lives.