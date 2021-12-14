Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram faces criticism once again!

Web Desk BOL News

14th Dec, 2021. 08:17 pm
Minal Khan

Minal Khan and her husband faces criticism

Pakistani actress and model, Minal Khan and her husband Ahsan Mohsin once again faced strong criticism for sharing a video in which the couple can be seen sharing a sweet moment as Minal kisses her husband Ahsan on his cheeks.

On Monday, the pair, who married in September, took to Instagram to post a boomerang video of themselves.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

The actress and Ahsan were in hot trouble within hours of the new upload because they pulled the netizens the wrong way.

The outrage came when Ahsan and Minal shared offensive images from their Maldives honeymoon. Minal’s clothing was deemed ‘unfit’ to share on social media by keyboard critics at the time.

Minal and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, a well-known showbiz industry couple who recently got married, are busy living most of their lives.

Read More

46 mins ago
Taylor Swift gives a sneak peak into her 32nd birthday event

Taylor Swift celebrated her 32nd birthday with a blast with the HAIM...
57 mins ago
2022 Critics Choice Awards: ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Belfast' lead in film nominations

The 27th Critics' Choice Awards nominations have been revealed. Steven Spielberg's West...
1 hour ago
Priyanka Chopra praises Miss Universe ‘She’s very smart and gorgeous’

Priyanka Chopra, who won Miss World in 2000, expressed her delight at...
3 hours ago
'Belfast' and 'Power of the Dog' top nominations for troubled Globes

Kenneth Branagh's childhood-inspired "Belfast" and Jane Campion's dark Western "The Power of...
3 hours ago
Mira Rajput dazzles with lehenga and a heavy nose ring

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's wife, occasionally models and has a large fan...
3 hours ago
Watch: Junaid Safdar vibes on 'Mein Tenu Samjhawan Ki'

On his pre-wedding qawwali night, Maryam Nawaz of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz...