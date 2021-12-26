Mouni Roy Glitters Like Gold In Backless Dress

Mouni Roy’s love for glittery ensembles in undeniable as the she loves to sparkle in sequined outfits.

Check her photos!

Mouni Roy glitters like gold in a shimmering sequinned backless dress with a raised halter neckline and a cowl drape on the front. (Image: Instagram)

Mouni Roy teams the mini length dress with matching strappy gold peep-toe pumps. (Image: Instagram)

Mouni Roy raises the hotness quotient in a strappy, deep neck bralette top with sequinned all over. (Image: Instagram) Mouni Roy’s love for black is undeniable. (Image: Instagram) Mouni Roy flaunts her uber-hot figure in the full-sleeved outfit, embellished in gold. (Image: Instagram) Mouni Roy looks hot in an ombre gold and blue sequinned gown with a thigh-high slit. (Image: Instagram)