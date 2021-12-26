Mouni Roy Glitters Like Gold In Backless Dress

Web Desk BOL News

26th Dec, 2021. 05:01 pm
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy Glitters Like Gold In Backless Dress

Mouni Roy’s love for glittery ensembles in undeniable as the she loves to sparkle in sequined outfits.

Check her photos!

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy glitters like gold in a shimmering sequinned backless dress with a raised halter neckline and a cowl drape on the front. (Image: Instagram)

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy teams the mini length dress with matching strappy gold peep-toe pumps. (Image: Instagram)

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy raises the hotness quotient in a strappy, deep neck bralette top with sequinned all over. (Image: Instagram)

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy’s love for black is undeniable. (Image: Instagram)

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy flaunts her uber-hot figure in the full-sleeved outfit, embellished in gold. (Image: Instagram)

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy looks hot in an ombre gold and blue sequinned gown with a thigh-high slit. (Image: Instagram)

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy shines bright in the glittering short dress. (Image: Instagram)

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy looks regal in the off-shoulder white dress. (Image: Instagram)

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy flaunts curves in the shimmering mini dress. (Image: Instagram)

Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy looks sexy in the bodycon dress. (Image: Instagram)

Read More

2 hours ago
WATCH: Atif Aslam arrives at concert on bike to avoid traffic jam in Karachi

Iconic singer Atif Aslam is undoubtedly a heartthrob of Pakistani fans as...
2 hours ago
Sushmita Sen shares a cryptic note after partying ways with boyfriend

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen has shared a cryptic post after she had...
3 hours ago
Salman Khan bitten by snake a day before his 56th birthday

Bollywood's legendary actor Salman Khan, who is going to turn 56 on...
5 hours ago
Celebrate christmas with these movies!

With the Christmas sprit in the air people are busy shopping planning...
5 hours ago
The billion dollar digital art world phenomenon

In a world steadily running towards digitisation, the boom of digital art...
5 hours ago
Red Notice – A treat for some’s deprivation, a threat to others’ sanity!

The Dwayne Johnson-Ryan Reynolds-Gal Gadot-starrer may be a Hollywood flick, but in...