Mrunal Thakur’s Unbuttoned Shirt Look Sparks Outrage

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur has won \hearts of her fans with her wonderful acting. She has played some outstanding roles coming from the actress’ kitty that received admiration from the fans. Mrunal will next be seen in the upcoming movie Jersey with Shahid Kapoor. Mrunal is one of the most adorable celebrities when it comes to style and health, but her current dress has sparked outrage online.

Mrunal is currently promoting Jersey along with co-star Shahid, and both get frequently seen in public marketing their film. Mrunal walked out in an off-the-cuff outfit for the promotions on Wednesday and shared a flurry of photographs of her look on Instagram.

Mrunal looked nothing short of a feisty goddess, but her latest appearance did not seem to get the approval of some internet users. Her photos has received a slew of comments, advising her to work upon her look. While some said that she looked beautiful, there were some who said that she should have buttoned up her shirt.