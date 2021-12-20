Mushk Kaleem looks gorgeous in her reception ceremony
Supermodel Mushk Kaleem looks gorgeous in her reception ceremony living up to her charming reputation with contemporary reception look.
The beautiful model, who was accompanied by her family and friends, Sunday night to celebrate her Valima with husband Nadir Zia looked dazzling in embroidered white ensemble.
Nadira donned a grey suit paired with a salmon-pink strip tie. Mushk kept her makeup subtle for the day, opted for pearl jewelry along with her dress. The wedding reception comes after the bride and groom said ‘I do’ in a Nikkah+ Mehendi ceremony last week. Mushk later slipped into a crimson Saniya Maskatiya outfit for her wedding day.
