Nargis Fakhri burns the internet with hottest photo-shoot ever in a fashion show

Nargis Fakhri is a famous Bollywood actor and she has millions of fans across the world. Nargis Fakhri has graced many Bollywood movies and her biggest hit has been “Rockstar” and people went mad after seeing her acting in this movie. Nargis Fakhri was awarded the Filmfare Award as Best Female Debut for Rockstar.

Nargis has 6.8 million followers on Instagram and she always keeps her fans entertained by posting some new photos and videos. Nargis Fakhri has always remain in discussion due to her bold style. Her recent hottest photoshoots is turning many heads around and photos are going viral. All these photos of Nargis Fakhri are taken during a fashion show and she is wearing a bold white dress. Nargis Fakhri is every bit worth appreciation for maintaining her bikini clad figure. She looks jaw dropping in these pictures.

Take a look!