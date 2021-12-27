Netizen Trolled Urfi Javed for Posting Video in Hot Plunging Neckline Red Dress

Urfi Javed has now become popular on the internet with her back-to-back appearances in weird outfits. The actor might have got rejected from Bigg Boss in the first week itself but her popularity increased on social media.

Her outrageous wardrobe choices have made her Instagram queen. On Monday, Urfi treated her fans with a video post where she was seen posing in a hot plunging neckline red dress. She recently crossed 2 million followers on Instagram. In the latest post she wore red for the holidays as she celebrated the special day with her friends. Soon after she posted the video netizens started trolling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)