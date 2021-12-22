Netizens call Hira Mani ‘Bathroom Singer’ for singing at concert

Hira Mani, who is a multitalented star of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, performs live on stage at a recent event in Faisalabad. Her energetic singing performance went viral on social media in no time and grabbed the hearts of fans with her singing skills, but some social media users are not happy with the actress’s performance, and they couldn’t help but criticize the actress.

In the video, the Kashf star is lip-syncing to pop tunes on stage during a concert.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Keyboard warriors took to the comment section to express their displeasure over Hira’s performance at the concert.

Check out the comments below: