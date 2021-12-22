Netizens call Hira Mani ‘Bathroom Singer’ for singing at concert
Hira Mani, who is a multitalented star of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, performs live on stage at a recent event in Faisalabad. Her energetic singing performance went viral on social media in no time and grabbed the hearts of fans with her singing skills, but some social media users are not happy with the actress’s performance, and they couldn’t help but criticize the actress.
In the video, the Kashf star is lip-syncing to pop tunes on stage during a concert.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Keyboard warriors took to the comment section to express their displeasure over Hira’s performance at the concert.
Check out the comments below:
Read More
Beyonce, Jay-Z and Grande in Oscars race as shortlists unveiled
Beyonce, Jay-Z and Ariana Grande are all in the running for the...
Rice fields and Rihanna: the Vietnamese couturier with a celeb clientele
When billionaire singer Rihanna posed for an ad campaign by luxury shoemaker Manolo Blahnik,...
Throwback when Alizeh Shah set major winter fashion goals
Alizeh Shah never failed to impress with her sartorial choices and keeps...
Hania Aamir looks pretty in pink!
Hania Aamir, the prettiest actress in Pakistan's showbiz industry, has been giving...
Why does Fawad Khan consider as the most handsome man?
Fawad Khan has a natural beauty that is undeniable. His facial characteristics...