Netizens mock Esra Bilgic’s dancing routine in the latest Pakistani ad
Turkish actor Esra Bilgic once again contributed to a Pakistani project and left everyone stunned with her traditional appearance, but some social media users were outraged to see a Turkish celebrity effortlessly adopting Pakistani culture.
Esra has previously worked on numerous Pakistani projects and has once again dazzled everyone with her elegance and beauty, but this time in a Pakistani venture.
Read more: Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic sets internet aflame with new bold photos
In the advertisement, Bilgic is seen donning a Pakistani ensemble and managing to put forward a dance routine that appears to be quite well synchronised with the stunning public figure putting forward elegant dance steps. However, social media users find Esra’s adoption of Pakistani culture to be a bit cringe-worthy.
Social media users poke fun at Esra Bilgic’s dancing routine.
Take a look at the comments:
