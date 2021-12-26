Netizens troll Salman Khan as he gets bitten by a snake
Bollywood’s legendary actor Salman Khan, who is going to turn 56 on December 27, has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake at his farmhouse.
The actor often takes time to visit his Panvel farmhouse for some quality time away from the city. But, it turned out unfortunate for him after Salman Khan was bitten by a snake last night at 3 am.
According to media reports, the snake was non-poisonous and the Kick actor, after being discharged from hospital on Sunday morning, is recovering well at his farmhouse.
Netizens are trolling Salman Khan on this incident. “Pehle Katrina ne kaata, ab saap ne,” read a comment. “Is the #snake alive? Did we check that yet?” another tweet read. “Police will now arrest snake in bite and run case,” tweeted a user. “Hiran-agle janam mohe saap kijiyo Insaaf chahiye badla hiran ka part 2 coming soon,” read another tweet. Have a look at the reactions below:
#SalmanKhan
Hiran-agle janam mohe saap kijiyo
Insaaf chahiye badla hiran ka part 2 coming soon!😉 pic.twitter.com/2mPkT0EL0J
— Er.Thakur vinny Rajput (@TMansaria) December 26, 2021
Pehle Katrina ne kaata, ab saap 🐍 ne. Bechara Bhoi 😔#SalmanKhan https://t.co/DGR9khzRlX
— Soyanshu Jena (@SoyanshuJena) December 26, 2021
Is the #snake alive? Did we check that yet?#SalmanKhan
— Bombay Duck (@bhatiaji_samose) December 26, 2021
Police will now arrest snake in bite and run case.#SalmanKhan
— Tweet Potato (@newshungree) December 26, 2021
Woh snake nhi tha Blackbuck ki aatma thi bhai.#SalmanKhan
— NΔDeeM_KhΔN_ (@imnadee) December 26, 2021
News Headline: Salman Khan survives snake bite.
Me (Thinking): What a pathetic headline! Perfect headline would have been – "People worried more about the snake than Salman Khan."#SalmanKhan
— Satyabrata Sahoo (@The_Stoic_Man) December 26, 2021
That #snake 🐍 who bite #SalmanKhan. #Meme pic.twitter.com/PPeLU9AGN0
— Sahitya S. Shikrenayak (@sahityashikre) December 26, 2021
