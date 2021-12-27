Nicole Kidman details how her split with Tom Cruise left her suffering

One of the most brilliant Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman has detailed her struggle with depression after splitting from Tom Cruise.

In a recent interview, the actress candidly talked about her hardest days: “I was in a place myself at that time that was removed, depressed, not in my own body.”

Nicole Kidman said: “I don’t know if I ever thought of the danger, I think I was so in her.”

She said women in their 40s are considered ‘done’ in Hollywood. “I think I was in a place myself at that time that was removed, depressed, not in my own body,” Kidman said.

Kidman, who is currently starring as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos, also discussed her mental health in another recent interview, where she said that she often feels “melancholy”.

When asked about the last thing that made her cry, Nicole responded: “That’s too personal. But yeah, I cry. I try to keep a lid on that, but everything is deeply sad.”

Kidman’s ex-hubby Tom Cruise is one of Hollywood’s hottest leading men. He has been married three times: to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990, to Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001 and to Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012.