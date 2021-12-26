Nida Yasir shares a sneak peek into her travel diaries!

Web Desk BOL News

26th Dec, 2021. 08:18 pm
Nida Yasir

Nida Yasir shares pictures from the US

Nida Yasir, a host, and actor, is currently on vacation in the United States with her kid. She shared photos from her winter holiday with her youngest son, Balaj Nawaz, on Instagram stories.

The Nadaaniyaan actress made sure to share a sneak peek inside her travel diaries with her fans and followers.

Check out the pictures here!

 

