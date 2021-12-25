Nimra Khan Looks Breathtaking In Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Concert

Renowned music artist and famous singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan mesmerized fans with his recent live performance. The legendary singer held a special event in Karachi. The event had a star-studded guest list that included some of the biggest names. Nimra Khan Looks Breathtaking at the event

Rahat Fateh Ali is one of the most accomplished musicians and respected from Pakistan. He comes from a longline of renowned musicians who graced the genre of classical music. Rahat honed his skills by learning from the best, which is his legendary uncle, the great Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

The concert was certainly a star-studded event as the who’s who of showbiz came out to enjoy “Ustaad” Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s performance. Some of the stars that were in attendance include veteran actor Faysal Quraishi, , Abdullah Kadwani, Javaid Sheikh Saba Faisal, Sanam Jung, Bushra Ansari, Junaid Khan, Mansha Pasha Nimra Khan and many more.