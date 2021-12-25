Nimra Khan Looks Breathtaking In Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Concert
Renowned music artist and famous singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan mesmerized fans with his recent live performance. The legendary singer held a special event in Karachi. The event had a star-studded guest list that included some of the biggest names. Nimra Khan Looks Breathtaking at the event
Rahat Fateh Ali is one of the most accomplished musicians and respected from Pakistan. He comes from a longline of renowned musicians who graced the genre of classical music. Rahat honed his skills by learning from the best, which is his legendary uncle, the great Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.
The concert was certainly a star-studded event as the who’s who of showbiz came out to enjoy “Ustaad” Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s performance. Some of the stars that were in attendance include veteran actor Faysal Quraishi, , Abdullah Kadwani, Javaid Sheikh Saba Faisal, Sanam Jung, Bushra Ansari, Junaid Khan, Mansha Pasha Nimra Khan and many more.
Read More
Frankly, Fahad Hussayn
Fashion in Pakistan has its own narrative to tell and each designer...
The show must (not) go on
The unfortunate events that unfolded at Astroworld recently sent shockwaves throughout the...
Iconic character portrayals we witnessed on TV
There are stars, and then there are actors. There are clichéd drama...
Qaatil Haseenaon Ke Naam: the femme noir tales of murder and revenge
While orthodox television is busy portraying women as damsels in distress, the...