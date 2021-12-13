Nora Fatehi raises the temperature in new mermaid bold photo-shoot

Nora Fatehi has transformed herself into a mermaid for a sizzling bold photoshoot with Guru Randhawa. She wore a shimmery embellished bralette and blonde pink hair.

Famous dancer turned actress Nora Fatehi has made a mark in Bollywood with not only her impeccable dance moves but also her head-turning sartorial choices.

Nora Fatehi took to instagram and posted a picture from her recent photoshoot for which she turned into a mermaid with striking blonde pink hair. “They said ‘As long as you live under my ocean, you’ll obey my rules’ so i left…,” Nora captioned the photos.