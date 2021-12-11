Olivia Rodrigo advises her fans who failed to get concert tickets

11th Dec, 2021.
Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo advises her fans who failed to get concert tickets

Thousands of Olivia Rodrigo fans were unhappy when tickets for her “Sour Tour” became unavailable.

The singer, Olivia Rodrigo took to social account to express her gratitude to her fans and told those who were not able to get their hands on the tickets, ” there will be more tours in the future and I can’t wait to see you then”.

Sharing her throwback picture, Olivia wrote, SOUR TOUR is sold out!!!

She added, “been waiting so long to perform these songs live. this is my very first tour and I’m so nervous but so excited to sing and dance the night away with you all!!!.”

Read more. Olivia Rodrigo speaks out about the songwriting credit issue

The singer said, “if you weren’t able to get tickets this time around there will be more tours in the future and I can’t wait to see you then!!!.”

She ended her statement by thanking all of her adoring followers. The Instagram image of her clutching balloons received over three million likes.

Meanwhile, several news agencies stated that concert tickets are going for thousands of dollars on the internet.

