Olivia Rodrigo is over the moon after ‘Sour Tour’ tickets sold out

Web Desk BOL News

13th Dec, 2021. 12:00 am
Olivia Rodrigo, an award-winning singer, and songwriter, recently expressed her delight at having all of her Sour tour tickets sold out.

The singer expressed her joy in an Instagram comment that stated how much she appreciates “all my great fans.”

“SOUR TOUR is sold out!!! been waiting so long to perform these songs live,” she wrote.”

Read more: Olivia Rodrigo advises her fans who failed to get concert tickets

“This is my very first tour and i’m so nervous but so excited to sing and dance the night away with you all!!!”

The Brutal singer continued, “If you weren’t able to get tickets this time around there will be more tours in the future and I can’t wait to see you then!!! thank u to all my incredible fans. love u guys sm [heart emojis] ahhh here we goooo!!!

 

