Olivia Rodrigo speaks out about the songwriting credit issue

Olivia Rodrigo, a popular singer in the United States, recently spoke up about the harsh criticism she has received for her creative method. The 18-year-old singer, who was recently named Time’s 2021 Entertainer of the Year, expressed her disappointment at others dismissing her talent.

Meanwhile, Dan Nigro, her co-writer and producer, had a different take, “It seems like people get funny about things when songs become really popular,” he told Time.

The Traitor singer went on to say that she considers herself to be in her own lane, and that any inspiration she gets from others isn’t an invitation to compare. “Songwriting is the thing I take most seriously in my life. It’s the most personally gratifying, too,” said Rodrigo.