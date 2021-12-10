Oo Antava: Samantha’s killer dance number for Pushpa sets internet on fire

Oo Antava..Oo Oo Antava, the much-awaited dance number from Pushpa: The Rise is finally out! Featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, from the shimmering lights to catchy BGM, the actress can be seen dancing along with the beats in the lyrical video. Sung by Indravathi Chauhan, the lyrics is penned by Chandrabose and the music is by Devi Sri Prasad.

Samantha’s killer looks and bold dance moves to catchy BGM, Pushpa’s dance number will surely give you a thrilling vibe of Kareena’s hit number Fevicol Se. However, we cannot deny the fact that the lyrics and Indravathi’s voice make for a perfect sizzling number that we are looking forward to. Sam will set the Internet on fire with this dance number. The lyrical video also gives us a glimpse into Allu Arjun’s intense bearded look.

Have a look!

Produced by Y. Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni and of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa is helmed by Sukumar. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Pushpa – The Rise releases on the 17th of December 2021. The second part of the film will be released in 2022.