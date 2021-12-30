Paris Hilton to join metaverse business on Roblox
Paris Hilton is a famous Hollywood celebrity, who needs no introduction she charges as much as $1 million per/night working as a celebrity DJ, amusing partiers at clubs in China, Dubai, and on the Spanish vacation island of Ibiza.
Hilton has joined the world of metaverse following the trend of other celebrities. This New Year’s Eve, she will be playing an electronic set for the celebrators on her virtual island at Roblox.
“For me, the metaverse is somewhere that you can do everything you can do in real life in the digital world,” said Hilton. “Not everybody gets to experience that, so that’s what we’ve been working together on over the past year — giving them all my inspirations of what I want in that world.”
Paris is now officially on the list of celebs who are embracing the metaverse, a comprehensive term denoting a persistent virtual world.
However, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg launched the concept of the digital world named as ‘metaverse’ this year he then retitled the company to Meta to highlight the metaverse’s dominant role to the company’s future.
