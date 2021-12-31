Paris Jackson to follow in the footsteps of her father
Oh, what a great day it is for Micheal Jackson’s fans. 2 Years after making her debut Paris is back. we got a piece of amazing news, miss Jackson is about to follow in her father’s footsteps. She revealed that when asked about her 2022 plans.
Paris Jackson, Michael Jackson’s daughter, is now a multitalented model, actor, and singer, and in an interview, she revealed what she’s doing, or not planning, for the coming year.
“I just take everything a day at a time, simple as that,” Paris said when asked about her New Year’s resolutions.
She did say, however, that she’s ready to follow in her celebrity father Michael Jackson’s footsteps and release new music after her debut album Wilted in 2020!
“Oh, it’s a surprise, but a fresh sound,” Paris said when asked what kind of music she had planned for 2022.
Her debut indie-folk album was well received by critics, and we can’t wait to hear what she does next!
