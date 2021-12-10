People Are Impressed With The Upcoming Telefilm Hangor’s Trailer

The trailer of the upcoming telefilm Hangor releases its trailer falling “precisely on the golden anniversary” of the Pakistan Navy’s victory over Indian forces during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. During the 1971 war, the “unflinching velour” of the “submariners of the Pakistan Naval aboard submarine Hangor effectively sunk an Indian navy vessel INS Khukri and crippled the 2nd destroyer INS Kirpan,” according to the telefilm.

Affan Waheed, Zahid Ahmed, Saba Qamar, Dur-e-Fishan, Javed Sheikh, Shehzad Sheikh, and Nayyar Ejaz are among the cast members of the telefilm. Families’ emotions were captured in the trailer when they were warned about an imminent conflict in 1971. Some sat in disbelief, while others prayed, and many had to say their final goodbyes and send their loved ones go to battle. More than that, the trailer shows us glimpses of the men at sea’s bravery, as they swore to sacrifice their lives if it meant preventing the enemy from gaining victory.

According to the trailer, the telefilm will depict the story of Hangor in stunning images. From submarines plunging in the water against a magnificent sunset to missiles being fired underwater. Also, depicting the harsh conditions that our naval officers confronted while at sea, such as confined spaces and sitting in dull red lights, there is something to start the sparks for everyone. The trailer finishes with a reminder that Pakistan has always desired peace and would continue to do so, but that this should not be confussed for weakness.

The dates for release is yet to be announced by the team.