‘People compare me with Emraan Hashmi:’ Ali Ansari

Pakistani actor Ali Ansari was frank about his love life in his recent interview. The Aina star revealed that he has fallen in and out of love several times due to various situations.

While talking about his heartbreaks, the actor said, “If you haven’t experienced heartbreaks in life then you haven’t experienced anything.”

“I have had a heartbreak twice and has fallen in love three-four times, or five times,” the Rang Mahal star added.

“In the beginning all the love affairs seem like a success that’s why it is prolonged but I feel that the difference in school of thoughts of two individuals makes them part ways,” he continued.

Ali further stated that people relate his appearance to that of Bollywood celebrity Emraan Hashmi. “I am not showing off, but I have gotten that the most.”

Earlier, Ali exchanged rings with actor Saboor Aly in a private Baat Pakki ceremony.

