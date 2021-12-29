Photo: Selena Gomez finally revealed her new tattoo

Selena Gomez’s personal tattoo artist gives us the first sneak peek at her upper back tattoo for the first time.

Bang Bang, a celebrity tattoo artist, posted a photo to Instagram showcasing the creation in full.

A watercolour flower motif flows into her shoulder blades in this artwork.

Fans were flocking to the artist’s account with praise and affection for his work shortly after the photograph was uploaded to the photo-sharing site.

One fan fawned over the “stunning” singer, another penned a word-play statement that dubbed the lyricist “like a flower.”

For those who are unaware, this update comes just a few weeks after the same artist teased the piece in a portrait shot with information obscured nearly two weeks ago.