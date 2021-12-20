PHOTOS: Mariam Ansari looks gorgeous on her Mayun ceremony

Pakistani actress Mariam Ansari is all set to tie the knot with Owais son of legendary cricketer Moin Khan and the pictures from her Mayon ceremony are now going viral on the internet.

Mariam can be seen beaming with happiness in a beautiful yellow attire. Wearing flower jewellery, the beautiful actor smilingly poses for the camera.

The intimate ceremony was attended by close friends and family Her brother Ali Ansari and sister-in-law to be Saboor Aly was also spotted at the event.

The super talented 24-year-old emerging actress has appeared in many dramas like Angan, Dillagi, Romeo weds Heer and Bharam. She is the sister of Tv actor Ali Ansari.