Poonam Pandey wishes to have a Love Story Like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Love can come into your life more than once but looks like it is once bitter, twice shy for model and actress Poonam Pandey who has still not come to terms with the bitterness after she and husband Sam Bombay parted ways. Poonam’s marriage ended disastrously with husband Sam being arrested recently after Poonam filed a complaint of physical assault against him.

Poonam praised Katrina and called her an inspiration and said she wanted to be just like her in the future. Poonam said that Katrina had achieved a lot after where she had come from and spoke about how everybody just loved her. Poonam said she alsoe wanted to work like Katrina and grow exactly like her. Speaking about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, the model said that she wants to find love like theirs.

During the interview, she also spoke about how her mental health took a turn for the worse after her separation and that she was taking therapy sessions for the same.