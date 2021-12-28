Preparations for Areeba Habib’s wedding in full swing
Wedding bells for Areeba Habib will be ringing on January 2, 2022 and the preps for the occasion are in full swing, the actress revealed her Instagram stories.
Areeba shared a few glimpses of her wedding preparations including her experience of nose piercing.
The Jalan actress took to her Instagram stories to disclose the wedding dance practices going on with the friends including a couple of names from the fraternity.
A few days back, Habib revealed the wedding date along with the customised invitation box that holds a scented candle, a trunk-shaped box of sweets and an acrylic framed wedding invite with a black border and gold font.
The fans geared up on the post to wish the actress all the very best in her future life.
However, as the word goes, her husband-to-be is not from the showbiz industry and runs a family business.
