Prince Harry teased for wearing ripped jeans

British novelist Angela Levin incurred the wrath of the couple’s followers when she reacted to Meghan and Harry’s Christmas card on Thursday.

The card depicts the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

The author of Harry: Conversation with the Prince, Angela said, “The Sussex children look very sweet and smiley. Is Harry trying to make a financial point that he has no shoes and his jeans are torn? Or is he just trying to be with the teenage gang.“

Fans of the couple chastised the royal expert for her remarks.

“Happy holidays Angela and take it easy on yourself,” a user told Angela.

Another said, “Very lovely . UK is dying of jealousy!.”