Priyanka Chopra admits Keanu Reeves is ‘nicest guy in Hollywood’

Priyanka Chopra is presently promoting The Matrix Resurrections, her upcoming Hollywood film. Keanu Reeves plays the lead in the film. Priyanka has now spoken about her time working with him and how he was a rock for her on a particularly trying day.

In the Warner Bros Pictures-backed film, Sati is played by Priyanka Chopra, and Neo is played by Keanu Reeves.

Priyanka was recently asked if she experienced Keanu’s kindness since the latter is known as “the nicest guy in Hollywood”. Sharing an incident in an interview to Access, Priyanka revealed how she was having a tough day as she had resumed the film’s shoot after six months of lockdown and had to speak a lot of words, and was intimidated as well. “He came up to me and he said, ‘that was a very difficult day and a lot to do, you did such a great job and you should know that’,” she said.

She added, “When you have a day and you just need someone to tell you that, ‘you were alright, you did it and you were good’. I think he was very astute, he can read the room well and that meant a lot to me, especially as a new kid on the block in the movie,”

Priyanka Chopra, who was absent from the film’s debut poster but made an intriguing appearance in the trailer, shared a photo of her character on Instagram. “And she’s here. Re-enter #TheMatrix 12.22.21,” she wrote alongside the poster which features her dressed in a printed jacket teamed up with loose pants and knee-high boots and her hair tied in braided space-buns.