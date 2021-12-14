Priyanka Chopra admits Keanu Reeves is ‘nicest guy in Hollywood’
Priyanka Chopra is presently promoting The Matrix Resurrections, her upcoming Hollywood film. Keanu Reeves plays the lead in the film. Priyanka has now spoken about her time working with him and how he was a rock for her on a particularly trying day.
In the Warner Bros Pictures-backed film, Sati is played by Priyanka Chopra, and Neo is played by Keanu Reeves.
Priyanka was recently asked if she experienced Keanu’s kindness since the latter is known as “the nicest guy in Hollywood”. Sharing an incident in an interview to Access, Priyanka revealed how she was having a tough day as she had resumed the film’s shoot after six months of lockdown and had to speak a lot of words, and was intimidated as well. “He came up to me and he said, ‘that was a very difficult day and a lot to do, you did such a great job and you should know that’,” she said.
Read more. Priyanka Chopra shares BTS pictures from the sets of Citadel
She added, “When you have a day and you just need someone to tell you that, ‘you were alright, you did it and you were good’. I think he was very astute, he can read the room well and that meant a lot to me, especially as a new kid on the block in the movie,”
View this post on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra, who was absent from the film’s debut poster but made an intriguing appearance in the trailer, shared a photo of her character on Instagram. “And she’s here. Re-enter #TheMatrix 12.22.21,” she wrote alongside the poster which features her dressed in a printed jacket teamed up with loose pants and knee-high boots and her hair tied in braided space-buns.
Read More
Priyanka Chopra praises Miss Universe ‘She’s very smart and gorgeous’
Priyanka Chopra, who won Miss World in 2000, expressed her delight at...
'Belfast' and 'Power of the Dog' top nominations for troubled Globes
Kenneth Branagh's childhood-inspired "Belfast" and Jane Campion's dark Western "The Power of...
Mira Rajput dazzles with lehenga and a heavy nose ring
Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's wife, occasionally models and has a large fan...
Watch: Junaid Safdar vibes on 'Mein Tenu Samjhawan Ki'
On his pre-wedding qawwali night, Maryam Nawaz of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz...
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram faces criticism once again!
Pakistani actress and model, Minal Khan and her husband Ahsan Mohsin once again...