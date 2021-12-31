Priyanka Chopra looks STUNNING in satin slip dress

When it comes to laid-back fashionistas, Priyanka Chopra is at the top of the list. The diva is a fashion icon, and her style is exquisite, as seen by her numerous appearances throughout the years. PeeCee appears to be all set to usher in 2022 with a wide grin on her face, taking a minute to bid farewell to the year that has passed.

Priyanka Chopra’s recent Instagram photo is the ideal way to conclude the year on a fashionable note. The actress looks stunning as she posed on a swing in a lilac slip satin dress with matching crocs, smiling from ear to ear.

She captioned the photo, “Ready to swing into 2022”, Priyanka seems to be more than excited for the New Year to unfold.

Take a look at her latest snap right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Her fashionable glasses are more than enough to make a statement, so she keeps her accessories to a minimal with only a tiny necklace. If keeping it casual but fashionable is more your style, this easy-breezy outfit is a true style steal material.