Priyanka Chopra shares BTS pictures from the sets of Citadel

Priyanka Chopra shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Citadel on Saturday. She announced that the show’s filming had come to an end.

Citadel The filming for Priyanka Chopra’s next television series Citadel has come to a close. On Saturday, the actor broke the news on Instagram, along with several behind-the-scenes photos.

Sharing a series of photos from the sets of the show, the actor called it the “most intense work.” She captioned the post, “Photo dump. It’s a wrap on #Citadel. Phew.. a whole year of doing the most intense work during the most intense time. It could not have been possible without this incredible lot of people. Some you see here some you don’t. It’s been hard but when you all see it.. it will be worth it! Onwards and upwards.”

Priyanka was photographed lounging with the cast and crew of the show, which included Richard Madden, Ashleigh Cummings, and writer Josh Appelbaum. Priyanka exhibited the injuries she received while filming the episode in the last photo.