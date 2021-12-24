Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad poster is out ft. Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa

24th Dec, 2021. 10:21 pm
Another masterpiece, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is on its way to the big screens, starring Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa in the lead roles. Fahad and Mahira have come together for the first time in this film by filmmakers Fiza Ali Mirza and Mehdi Ali and director Nabil Qureshi.

Mahira Khan shared the first poster of the upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad on her Instagram.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

“Looooot ke jaaaayein ge… tayyaaar hojaaein,” she wrote in the caption.

In the first teaser of Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, Fahad looks macho in police Avatar while Mahira looks funky in her intrepid attire. The release date of the movie has not been announced yet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fahad Mustafa (@mustafafahad26)

