Queen Elizabeth to carry on with Christmas tradition at Sandringham

Britain’s Queen Elizbath is planning to spend the holiday with her family at Sandringham after the family was forced to spend all the other holidays apart because of COVID-19.

According to a British tabloid, the longest reigning monarch will be heading towards Sandringham Estate in Norfolk with her close family members if no new COVID restrictions are put in place by the UK government before the holidays.

It will be her first Christmas without her husband Prince Philip, who passed away at the age of 99 in April.

Last year, the celebrations were halted because of COVID precautions with the queen spending some quality time with her late husband at Windsor Castle.

According to the tradition, the family arrives on Christmas Eve and then takes a walk to the famous St Mary Magdalene Church for services before settling down for lunch.