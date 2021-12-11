Rabia Butt twirls in a stunning bright pink bridal attire

Web Desk BOL News

11th Dec, 2021. 08:47 pm
Rabia Butt

Rabia Butt twirls in a stunning bright pink bridal attire

Rabia Butt, a supermodel with a lot of talent, was recently photographed in a breathtaking bright pink bridal gown designed by a well-known designer. In this drool-worthy ensemble, she looks gorgeous.

Rabia Butt is a model, actor, and TEDx speaker from Pakistan. She has collaborated with some of Pakistan’s most well-known fashion labels, including Khaadi, ÉLAN, and Sapphire.

For her work in the fashion sector, the 31-year-old has earned two Lux Style Awards and a BCW award. The diva is currently seeking a career as an actress. She’s shown that, despite she begun her career as a model, she has the heart of an actor.

The Aangan actress recently revealed exclusive photos of herself donning a gorgeous bright pink bridal lehnga choli, and her amazing photos by Maha’s Photography are making admirers swoon.

Take a peek around!

