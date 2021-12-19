‘Ranbir is better actor, looker than Fawad’ says Mawra Hocane
Mawra Hocane, an actress, is a big fan of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, and she even met his parents, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, in America.
On HSY’s chat show Tonite With HSY, the Sammi diva admitted that the Barfi star is a better actor and a better-looking man than Pakistan’s number-one superstar Fawad Khan.
She even mentioned that Ranbir’s has a better body than Fawad too. Both Fawad and Ranbir worked together in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil costarring Anushka Sharma.
Read more. Mawra Hocane jokes as she recalls her ‘100 years old’ picture
She even stated that Ranbir had a better physique than Fawad. In Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which also stars Anushka Sharma, Fawad and Ranbir worked together.
She once went to an event with the hero of Zindagi Gulzar Hai. She recently talked out about her London meeting with Ranveer Singh.
Read More
Spider-Man producer asks Tom Holland and Zendaya to 'try not to' date
Tom Holland and Zendaya have been dating for quite some time, and...
Spider-Man breaks box office records, earning $300 million worldwide
Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest Marvel superhero film, is smashing pandemic-era...
Gohar Rasheed thanks his 'Neighbor' Hania Amir for Aloo Ke Parathay
Gohar Rasheed is a Pakistani actor. He is best known for his...
Ayesha Omar responds to critics on her recent bold dance video
Actress Ayesha Omar recently performed at a friend’s wedding, where she sang...
Khushi Kapoor gives a glimpse of her bedroom
In a new Instagram post, Khushi Kapoor showed off her bedroom to...