‘Ranbir is better actor, looker than Fawad’ says Mawra Hocane

Mawra Hocane, an actress, is a big fan of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, and she even met his parents, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, in America.

On HSY’s chat show Tonite With HSY, the Sammi diva admitted that the Barfi star is a better actor and a better-looking man than Pakistan’s number-one superstar Fawad Khan.

She even mentioned that Ranbir’s has a better body than Fawad too. Both Fawad and Ranbir worked together in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil costarring Anushka Sharma.

She once went to an event with the hero of Zindagi Gulzar Hai. She recently talked out about her London meeting with Ranveer Singh.