‘Ranbir is better actor, looker than Fawad’ says Mawra Hocane

Web Desk BOL News

19th Dec, 2021. 06:56 pm
Mawra Hocane

Mawra Hocane, an actress, is a big fan of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, and she even met his parents, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, in America.

On HSY’s chat show Tonite With HSY, the Sammi diva admitted that the Barfi star is a better actor and a better-looking man than Pakistan’s number-one superstar Fawad Khan.

She even mentioned that Ranbir’s has a better body than Fawad too. Both Fawad and Ranbir worked together in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil costarring Anushka Sharma.

Read more. Mawra Hocane jokes as she recalls her ‘100 years old’ picture

She even stated that Ranbir had a better physique than Fawad. In Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which also stars Anushka Sharma, Fawad and Ranbir worked together.

Concerned about Fawad getting attention, Ranbir devises a master-plan? | Bollywood News – India TV

She once went to an event with the hero of Zindagi Gulzar Hai. She recently talked out about her London meeting with Ranveer Singh.

