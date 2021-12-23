Ranveer Singh kissing Deepika Padukone at 83 screening
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. The lovebirds have often made fans go awe with their mushy videos and pictures. Deepika and Ranveer have never shied away from expressing love for each other in public. At the grand screening of Ranveer’s upcoming movie 83, the star couple had several moments when their PDA turned hearts into puddles.
Deepika and Ranveer’s chemistry had fans floored in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and such has been the case ever since. Here he is, giving a peck on Deepika’s face, as she blushes on.
Take a look:
