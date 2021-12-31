Rapper Quavo in hot waters again

Web Desk BOL News

31st Dec, 2021. 07:10 pm

It’s almost 2022, people need to make better choices and by that, I mean not being rude to people anymore. In another incident, a limo driver has sued rapper Quavo and his entourage for allegedly assaulting him in July, according to a magazine.

The unknown driver, according to reports, has filed a lawsuit describing the alleged attack, and according to his testimony, Quavo and his party were unhappy because the driver had left one of them behind after picking them up from a club.

Read more: SYA, Def Jam’s taboo-breaking female Malaysian rapper

The 30-year-old musician and his entourage were evidently enraged by this, and they began shouting at the driver before beating him.

The driver reportedly stated that he was ‘punched and kicked,’ and that as a result, he has endured both bodily and mental suffering.

Read more: Rapper Eminem to reach 50 million subscribers on YouTube

Quavo has yet to comment on the allegations.

When video footage of him pushing his then-girlfriend Saweetie was published, the Workin Me singer found himself in deep water as well. Seems like he has a few anger issues.

Read More

49 seconds ago
From Minal Khan to Usman Mukhtar: 8 Celebrities who tied the knot in 2021

As we say our goodbyes to 2021, we take stock of everything...
13 mins ago
Disha Patani teases her rumored boyfriend Tiger with a comment

Actor Disha Patani teased Tiger Shroff's rumored boyfriend with a comment on...
20 mins ago
After fame in Boxing, Mike Tyson tries his luck in Acting

Seems like a lot of the sportsmen are jumping into the acting...
25 mins ago
From Alizeh Shah to Hareem Shah: Dance Videos that rocked the internet in 2021

It's been a rough year once again, with fears of a third...
33 mins ago
Harry Potter reunion: When Emma and Daniel became love gurus for each other

The cast of the Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion, Return to Hogwarts,...
44 mins ago
Paris Jackson to follow in the footsteps of her father

Oh, what a great day it is for Micheal Jackson's fans. 2...